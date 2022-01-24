Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Salicylic acid is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid, and a beta hydroxy acid (BHA).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic in global, including the following market information:

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic market was valued at 113.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 165.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glycolic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic include Seqens, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Hebei Jingye Medical Technology, JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical, The Andhra Sugars Limited., Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical and Nanjing Chinafirst Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glycolic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Others

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Facial Cleanser

Facial Mask

Essence

Facial Toner

Face Cream

Body Lotion

Hair Care

Others

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Seqens

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Hebei Jingye Medical Technology

JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical

The Andhra Sugars Limited.

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical

Nanjing Chinafirst Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

