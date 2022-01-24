Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Salicylic acid is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid, and a beta hydroxy acid (BHA).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic in global, including the following market information:
- Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic market was valued at 113.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 165.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glycolic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic include Seqens, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Hebei Jingye Medical Technology, JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical, The Andhra Sugars Limited., Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical and Nanjing Chinafirst Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glycolic Acid
- Lactic Acid
- Citric Acid
- Others
Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Facial Cleanser
- Facial Mask
- Essence
- Facial Toner
- Face Cream
- Body Lotion
- Hair Care
- Others
Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Seqens
- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
- Hebei Jingye Medical Technology
- JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical
- The Andhra Sugars Limited.
- Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical
- Nanjing Chinafirst Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Salicylic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Cosmetic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
