Pallet Block Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pallet Block are used to support the unit load. Typically, block pallets use 4 to 12 blocks to support the top duckboards. The Pallet Block market covers Composite Pallet Block, Solid Wood Pallet Block, etc. The typical players include Euroblock, Binderholz, Baltic Block, Ecobloks, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pallet Block in global, including the following market information:

Global Pallet Block Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pallet Block Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Cbm)

Global top five Pallet Block companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pallet Block market was valued at 779.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 969.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Composite Pallet Block Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pallet Block include Euroblock, Binderholz, Baltic Block, Ecobloks, SAS Group, Eirebloc, Polima, G-Bloc and ENGELVIN Bois Moulé, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pallet Block manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pallet Block Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cbm)

Global Pallet Block Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Composite Pallet Block

Solid Wood Pallet Block

Others

Global Pallet Block Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cbm)

Global Pallet Block Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

European Pallets

Asia Standard Pallet

North American Pallets

Australian Standard Pallets

Others

Global Pallet Block Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cbm)

Global Pallet Block Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pallet Block revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pallet Block revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pallet Block sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Cbm)

Key companies Pallet Block sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Euroblock

Binderholz

Baltic Block

Ecobloks

SAS Group

Eirebloc

Polima

G-Bloc

ENGELVIN Bois Moulé

Dmd-Bis

NEPA

Palleteries

Shanghai Shenmei Wood Industry Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pallet Block Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pallet Block Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pallet Block Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pallet Block Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pallet Block Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pallet Block Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pallet Block Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pallet Block Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pallet Block Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pallet Block Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pallet Block Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pallet Block Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pallet Block Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pallet Block Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pallet Block Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pallet Block Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pallet Block Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Composite Pallet Block

4.1.3 Solid Wood Pallet Block

