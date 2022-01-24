Steel Strip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel strips, is also named strip steel, actually are produced by shearing from the steel coil through the roll slitting equipment, usually the steel strips has width less than 600 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Strip in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Steel Strip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Rolled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Strip include Baowu Group, Shagang Group, Ansteel Group, Jianlong Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group, TISCO, HBIS Group, Fujian Wuhang and Shaanxi Iron & Steel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

Global Steel Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Others

Global Steel Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Steel Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baowu Group

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

Jianlong Group

Shandong Iron & Steel Group

TISCO

HBIS Group

Fujian Wuhang

Shaanxi Iron & Steel

ET Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Strip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Strip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Strip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Strip Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Strip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Strip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Strip Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Strip Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Strip Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Strip Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Strip Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Strip Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hot Rolled

4.1.3 Cold Rolled

