Dielectric Powders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dielectric Powders are ceramic powders that with high dielectric properties, which usually used for MLCC and SLC. The dielectric materials consumed in ceramic capacitors are based primarily upon barium carbonate and titanium dioxide compounds, which are mixed to form barium titanate and a variety of other ceramic-based dielectric materials. The Dielectric Powders industry can be broken down into several segments, X7R, COG, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Sakai Chemical, Ferro Corporation, etc.

The global Dielectric Powders market was valued at 1155.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1751.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Dielectric Powders include Sakai Chemical, Ferro Corporation, Nippon Chemical, SinoCera, Fuji Titanium, KCM Corporation, Toho Titanium and Prosperity Dielectrics Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dielectric Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

