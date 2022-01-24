News

Dielectric Powders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dielectric Powders are ceramic powders that with high dielectric properties, which usually used for MLCC and SLC. The dielectric materials consumed in ceramic capacitors are based primarily upon barium carbonate and titanium dioxide compounds, which are mixed to form barium titanate and a variety of other ceramic-based dielectric materials. The Dielectric Powders industry can be broken down into several segments, X7R, COG, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Sakai Chemical, Ferro Corporation, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dielectric Powders in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Dielectric Powders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Dielectric Powders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Dielectric Powders companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Dielectric Powders market was valued at 1155.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1751.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X7R Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dielectric Powders include Sakai Chemical, Ferro Corporation, Nippon Chemical, SinoCera, Fuji Titanium, KCM Corporation, Toho Titanium and Prosperity Dielectrics Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dielectric Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dielectric Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dielectric Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • X7R
  • COG
  • Y5V
  • Others

Global Dielectric Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dielectric Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Defense
  • Communication
  • Others

Global Dielectric Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dielectric Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Dielectric Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Dielectric Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Dielectric Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Dielectric Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sakai Chemical
  • Ferro Corporation
  • Nippon Chemical
  • SinoCera
  • Fuji Titanium
  • KCM Corporation
  • Toho Titanium
  • Prosperity Dielectrics Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dielectric Powders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dielectric Powders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dielectric Powders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dielectric Powders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dielectric Powders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dielectric Powders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dielectric Powders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dielectric Powders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dielectric Powders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dielectric Powders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dielectric Powders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dielectric Powders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dielectric Powders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dielectric Powders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dielectric Powders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dielectric Powders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dielectric Powders Market Size

