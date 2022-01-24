Radiation Curable Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiation curable coatings are the polymer coatings, which are cured (cross-linking) when exposed to a radiation of ultra violet light (UV) or electron beam (EB).

Radiation curable coatings are generally composed of a base resin (e.g, oligomers or a blend of oligomers and monomers) formulated with other functional components. Other formulation components include reactive monomers, pigments, fillers, defoamers, adhesion promoters, flatting agents, wetting agents, slip aids, and stabilizers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Curable Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120801/global-radiation-curable-coatings-market-2022-2028-778

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Radiation Curable Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Curable Coatings market was valued at 5705.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7421.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV-Curable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Curable Coatings include Royal DSM, AkzoNobel N.V., IGP Pulvertechnik, Sika, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Axalta Coating Systems and Cardinal Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Curable Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV-Curable

Electron Beam Curable

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wood

Plastics

Metal

Others

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Curable Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Curable Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiation Curable Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Radiation Curable Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal DSM

AkzoNobel N.V.

IGP Pulvertechnik

Sika

Henkel

PPG

Sherwin Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Cardinal Paint

Red Spot

Dymax Corporation

SDC Technologies

T&K TOKA

CMP (Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.)

Yip’s Chemical

Shanghai Phichem

Protech Powder Coatings

Kansai Altan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120801/global-radiation-curable-coatings-market-2022-2028-778

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiation Curable Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiation Curable Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiation Curable Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiation Curable Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Curable Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Curable Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Curable Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Curable Coatings Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/