Video CODECs Market Research Report 2022

The global Video CODECs market was valued at 1934.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A video codec is an electronic circuit or software that compresses or decompresses digital video. It converts uncompressed video to a compressed format or vice versa. In the context of video compression, “codec” is a concatenation of “encoder” and “decoder”?a device that only compresses is typically called an encoder, and one that only decompresses is a decoder.In the industry, Hikvision profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Dahua ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.58%, 14.05% and 8.80% in 2019.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

By Market Verdors:

Hikvision

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dahua

Axis Communications

Harmonic

Flir Systems

Bosch Security Systems

Matrox

VITEC

Netposa

Sumavision

ATEME

Tieline Technology

By Types:

H.264 & H.265

HEVC

By Applications:

Broadcast

Surveillance

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Video CODECs Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video CODECs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 H.264 & H.265

1.4.3 HEVC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video CODECs Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Broadcast

1.5.3 Surveillance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Video CODECs Market

1.8.1 Global Video CODECs Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Video CODECs Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Video CODECs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Video CODECs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Video CODECs Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Video CODECs Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Video CODECs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

