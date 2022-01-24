Food Packaging Barrier Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Packaging Barrier Film are an integral part of food packagingsolutions, especially in thin plastic-based products.
The Food Packaging Barrier Film market covers Metalized Food Packaging Barrier Film, Transparent Food Packaging Barrier Film, etc. The typical players include Amcor Limited, Glenroy, Sealed Air, Mondi, Winpak, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Packaging Barrier Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Food Packaging Barrier Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Packaging Barrier Film market was valued at 7068.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9618.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metalized Barrier Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Packaging Barrier Film include Toppan Printing, DuPont Teijin Films, Schur Flexibles Group, Dai Nippon Printing, Toyobo, KOROZO, Toray Advanced Film, Amcor and Mondi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Packaging Barrier Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metalized Barrier Films
- Transparent Barrier Films
- White Barrier Film
Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biscuits, Chips and Snacks
- Frozen Foods
- Bakery Goods
- Dehydrated Foods and Beverages
- Others
Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toppan Printing
- DuPont Teijin Films
- Schur Flexibles Group
- Dai Nippon Printing
- Toyobo
- KOROZO
- Toray Advanced Film
- Amcor
- Mondi
- Mitsubishi PLASTICS
- Winpak
- Klöckner Pentaplast
- Cosmo Films
- Supravis Group S.A.
- Clondalkin Group
- Uflex Ltd.
- Sealed Air
- Atlantis Pak
- Berry Plastics
- Innovia Films
- VF Verpackungen GmbH
- Accredo Packaging
- Lietpak
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Packaging Barrier Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Packaging Barrier Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Packaging Barrier Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Packaging Barrier Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Packaging Barrier Film Companies
