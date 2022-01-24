Food Packaging Barrier Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food Packaging Barrier Film are an integral part of food packagingsolutions, especially in thin plastic-based products.

The Food Packaging Barrier Film market covers Metalized Food Packaging Barrier Film, Transparent Food Packaging Barrier Film, etc. The typical players include Amcor Limited, Glenroy, Sealed Air, Mondi, Winpak, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Packaging Barrier Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food Packaging Barrier Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Packaging Barrier Film market was valued at 7068.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9618.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metalized Barrier Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Packaging Barrier Film include Toppan Printing, DuPont Teijin Films, Schur Flexibles Group, Dai Nippon Printing, Toyobo, KOROZO, Toray Advanced Film, Amcor and Mondi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Packaging Barrier Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metalized Barrier Films

Transparent Barrier Films

White Barrier Film

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biscuits, Chips and Snacks

Frozen Foods

Bakery Goods

Dehydrated Foods and Beverages

Others

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Packaging Barrier Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toppan Printing

DuPont Teijin Films

Schur Flexibles Group

Dai Nippon Printing

Toyobo

KOROZO

Toray Advanced Film

Amcor

Mondi

Mitsubishi PLASTICS

Winpak

Klöckner Pentaplast

Cosmo Films

Supravis Group S.A.

Clondalkin Group

Uflex Ltd.

Sealed Air

Atlantis Pak

Berry Plastics

Innovia Films

VF Verpackungen GmbH

Accredo Packaging

Lietpak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Packaging Barrier Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Packaging Barrier Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Packaging Barrier Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Packaging Barrier Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Packaging Barrier Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Packaging Barrier Film Companies

