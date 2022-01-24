Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nanotechnology is the branch of science which deals with particles ranging between 1–100 nm. These particles are called nanoparticles, and they exhibit unique electronic, optical, magnetic, and mechanical properties, which make them different from the bulk material. These properties of nanomaterials help them to find a variety of applications in the biomedical, agricultural, and environmental domains. Cerium oxide nanoparticles have gained a lot of attention as a potential future candidate for ending various kinds of problems by exhibiting redox activity, free radical scavenging property, biofilm inhibition, etc. Cerium oxide nanoparticles (CeONPs) have received much attention because of their excellent catalytic activities, which are derived from quick and expedient mutation of the oxidation state between Ce4+ and Ce3+.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle market was valued at 30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-50 nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle include Nyacol Nano Technologies, Nanophase Technologies, Meliorum Technologies, Cerion, Xuancheng Jingrui, Grirem Advanced Materials, Ganzhou Zhanhai, Changzhou Zhuoqun and Heli Rare Earth and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0-50 nm
- 50-100 nm
- Above 100 nm
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Precision Polishing
- Catalyst
- UV Absorber
- Others
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nyacol Nano Technologies
- Nanophase Technologies
- Meliorum Technologies
- Cerion
- Xuancheng Jingrui
- Grirem Advanced Materials
- Ganzhou Zhanhai
- Changzhou Zhuoqun
- Heli Rare Earth
- Nanjing Emperor Nano Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/