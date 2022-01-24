Walkie Talkie Market Research Report 2022

The global Walkie Talkie market was valued at 7446.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A walkie-talkie (more formally known as a handheld transceiver, or HT) is a hand-held, portable, two-way radio transceiver. Its development during the Second World War has been variously credited to Donald L. Hings, radio engineer Alfred J. Gross, and engineering teams at Motorola. Similar designs were created for other armed forces, and after the war, walkie-talkies spread to public safety and eventually commercial and jobsite work. Major characteristics include a half-duplex channel (only one radio transmits at a time, though any number can listen) and a “push-to-talk” (PTT) switch that starts transmission. Typical walkie-talkies resemble a telephone handset, possibly slightly larger but still a single unit, with an antenna mounted on the top of the unit. Where a phone`s earpiece is only loud enough to be heard by the user, a walkie-talkie`s built-in speaker can be heard by the user and those in the user`s immediate vicinity. Hand-held transceivers may be used to communicate between each other, or to vehicle-mounted or base stations.The global Walkie Talkie industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 22.75 % of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Tait, Cobra, Yaesu, Entel Group, and Uniden among others.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

By Applications:

Government and Public Safety

Utilities

Industry and Commerce

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Walkie Talkie Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Walkie Talkie Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Analog Walkie Talkie

1.4.3 Digital Walkie Talkie

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Walkie Talkie Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Government and Public Safety

1.5.3 Utilities

1.5.4 Industry and Commerce

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Walkie Talkie Market

1.8.1 Global Walkie Talkie Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Walkie Talkie Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Walkie Talkie Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Walkie Talkie Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Walkie Talkie Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Walkie Talkie Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Walkie Talkie Sales Volume

