2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Isocyanate 2K Resin is two-component, isocyanate-free? for coatings, fast dry, high gloss, good outdoor durability with good mechanical properties. For industrial paints, baking and repair systems. 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin system provides much faster dry versus a standard two-component isocyanate primer system without the negative health and safety issues associated with isocyanates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin market was valued at 194.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 275 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Isocyanate 2K Acrylic Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin include Allnex, Arkema, Hexion, Reichhold and Helios Resin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-Isocyanate 2K Acrylic Resins
- Non-Isocyanate 2K Polyester Resins
- Others
Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial and Protective Coatings
- Architectural Coatings
- OEM Coatings
Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allnex
- Arkema
- Hexion
- Reichhold
- Helios Resin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2K Non-Isocyanate Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
