Detonator Market Research Report 2022

The global Detonator market was valued at 820.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device.Worldwide, 1892.6 million units detonator have been produced in the year 2016, while China attributes close to 59.24% of the world production, EMEA close to 22.05%, and Americas 9.36%. As for the consumption, countries which have large output of mines, such as China, USA, and Australia and so on, are the key consumers. China consumed 1103 million units detonator in 2016, contributing 58.28% sales share. Coal mines accounts for 24.68% of all detonator consumption, compared to 23.40% for metal mines and 15.70 % for non-metal mines. Yunnan Civil Explosive is the largest manufacturer of detonator. The` production volume was 179.7 million units in 2016 with 9.49% share globally. Other players accounted for 7.66%, 6.28% and 4.84% including Orica, CNIGC and AEL.

By Market Verdors:

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Orica

CNIGC

Dyno Nobel/IPL

MAXAM

Huhua

Nanling Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding

Sichuan Yahua

Leiming Kehua

IDEAL

Gezhouba Explosive

Sasol

AEL

ENAEX

EPC e

BME Mining

NOF

AUSTIN

By Types:

Industrial Electric Detonators

Shock Tube Detonators

By Applications:

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway/Road

Hydraulic & Hydropower

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Detonator Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Detonator Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Electric Detonators

1.4.3 Shock Tube Detonators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Detonator Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coal Mines

1.5.3 Metal Mines

1.5.4 Non-metal Mines

1.5.5 Railway/Road

1.5.6 Hydraulic & Hydropower

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Detonator Market

1.8.1 Global Detonator Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Detonator Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Detonator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Detonator Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Detonator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Detonator Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Detonator Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Detonator Sales Volume

