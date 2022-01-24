Gas Alarm Market Research Report 2022

The global Gas Alarm market was valued at 541.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the gas alarm (gas detector) market. Gas Alarm is devices that detect the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. A gas alarm can sound an alarm to operators in the area where the leak is occurring, giving them the opportunity to leave. This type of device is important because there are many gases that can be harmful to organic life, such as humans or animals. Gas detectors can be used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, and oxygen depletion. This type of device is used widely in industry and can be found in locations, such as on oil rigs, to monitor manufacture processes and emerging technologies such as photovoltaic. They may be used in firefighting. First, as for the gas alarm industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 34.48% sales revenue market share in 2016. Tyco International, which has 12.15% market share in 2016, is the leader in the gas alarm industry. The manufacturers following Tyco International are MSA and Industrial Scientific, which respectively has 11.98% and 10.35% market share. The Riken Keiki is the leader of Japan gas alarm industry. It sells a total of 197 million dollar gas alarm products in the year of 2016. Second, the consumption of gas alarm products rises up from 4515 K Pcs in 2012 to 5550 K Pcs in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.30%. At the same time, the revenue of gas alarm sales market has a leap from 2710 Million USD to 2949 Million USD. Third, given the distribution of mineral resources and the moving of industrial barycenter, Southeast/ South Asia, South America and Africa are brought into focus by large manufacturers and become the emerging consumption market.

By Market Verdors:

MSA

Tyco International

Industrial Scientific

Honeywell Analytics

Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric

RAE Systems

Emerson

Crowcon

TROLEX

Victory Gas Alarm Company

By Types:

Stationary Gas Alarms

Portable Gas Alarms

By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gas Alarm Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Alarm Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Stationary Gas Alarms

1.4.3 Portable Gas Alarms

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Alarm Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gas Alarm Market

1.8.1 Global Gas Alarm Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Alarm Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gas Alarm Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gas Alarm Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gas Alarm Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Gas Alarm Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gas Alarm Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Gas Alarm Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Gas Alarm Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

