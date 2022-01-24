Cordless Phone Market Research Report 2022

The global Cordless Phone market was valued at 125.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report.Some manufacturers have a negative attitude towards cordless phones, for example, the CEO of Gigaset said “Cordless phone business is still declining and so Gigaset is investing further in new, promising business segments and product groups.” In Sep 2016. Part of manufacturers have a positive attitude, such as Philips launched its new Faro Design cordless phone at internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-7 2016. Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in cordless phone market, while the Europe still is the biggest sales volume market for cordless phone in 2017. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor influence the demand of cordless phone market. Nowadays, DECT is the main technology for cordless phone, and the DECT reached a sales volume of approximately 41.43 million units in 2017, with 72.55% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

Panasonic

Gigaset

Philips

Vtech

Uniden

Motorola

AT&T

Vivo

Alcatel

NEC

Clarity

TCL

By Types:

Analog

DECT

By Applications:

Home

Offices

Public Places

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cordless Phone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cordless Phone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Analog

1.4.3 DECT

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cordless Phone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home

1.5.3 Offices

1.5.4 Public Places

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cordless Phone Market

1.8.1 Global Cordless Phone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cordless Phone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cordless Phone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cordless Phone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cordless Phone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cordless Phone Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cordless Phone Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Cordless Phone Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Cordless Phone Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

