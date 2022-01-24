Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Research Report 2022

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market was valued at 111.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft.Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market. North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.

By Market Verdors:

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment

Cybaero

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Boeing

By Types:

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

By Applications:

Military

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

