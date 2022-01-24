Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate is an oil-soluble derivative of Vitamin C that can be used in higher concentrations without drawbacks. It is one of the most stable derivatives of Vitamin C but, being a derivative, its potency will not be directly comparable to pure L-Ascorbic Acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate market was valued at 62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 77 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

95% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate include Nikko Chemicals, Barnet Products, Sytheon, Shanghai Tiankan, Shanghai GREAF Biotech, Giga Fine Chemical, Hangzhou REB Technology, SOHO ANECO Chemicals and Zhuhai Beri Pharmaceutical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

95% Purity

98% Purity

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Whitening and Freckle Products

Anti-aging Products

Others

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nikko Chemicals

Barnet Products

Sytheon

Shanghai Tiankan

Shanghai GREAF Biotech

Giga Fine Chemical

Hangzhou REB Technology

SOHO ANECO Chemicals

Zhuhai Beri Pharmaceutical

Nanxiong Improve Medical

