Camera Modules Market Research Report 2022

The global Camera Modules market was valued at 341.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In the modern dynamic world of technology, the camera modules are widely used in a range of applications such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, security & surveillance, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The consumer electronics market has impacted the camera modules market mostly owing to the usage of CCD and CMOS sensors-enabled camera modules. The demand for digital camera has reduced as smartphones enabled with camera are introduced in the market. Consumers are attracted toward smartphones which serve the purpose of both camera and phone. This market is experiencing a rapid shift in automotive applications, specifically in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). ADAS uses camera modules to enhance the driver`s safety on the road by offering features such as parking assistance, lane-departure warning (LDW), and collision avoidance systems, all of which can help the car and the driver to gather information about the outside world.The APAC market for camera modules is growing rapidly as most of the camera modules manufacturers are located in APAC. Also, most of the demand for camera modules in APAC region is from the consumer electronics application including smartphones, tablet PCs, cameras, and others. With the inclusion of secondary camera in smartphones, the demand for camera modules is expected to multiply further. Around one-third of the global smartphone consumption is from India, China, and Japan, collectively. This is expected to drive the APAC camera modules market. Moreover, the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the automotive application is also expected to boost the demand for camera modules in APAC.

By Market Verdors:

LG Electronics

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Sharp

Lite-On Technology

Cowell E Holdings

Partron

Sunny Optical Technology

Foxconn Electronics

Chicony Electronics

Toshiba

By Types:

Image Sensors

Lens

FPC

DSP

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

