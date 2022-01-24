Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes are rolls of pressure-sensitive, rubbed-based adhesive that are backed by a cloth material. Despite the introduction of innovative artificial materials, fiber is still used in large quantities for electrical insulation to either absorb electrical insulation resins and varnishes, or to function as sacrificial items in resin or shellac coating processes. To apply the adhesive, the tape is simply pressed adhesive-side down to a surface. The cloth material allows for conformability and easy hand tear for ease of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 790.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1034.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Cloth Insulating Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes include Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto Denko, IPG, Saint Gobin (CHR), Four Pillars, Shurtape Technologies, Scapa, Teraoka and Wurth Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Cloth Insulating Tapes

Acetate Cloth Insulating Tapes

Others

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto Denko

IPG

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa

Teraoka

Wurth Group

Plymouth Rubber

Parafix

Creative Global Services

Kying Industrial Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

