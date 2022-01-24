News

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs is a kind of medical instruments measure the Blood Pressure. Disposable, or single patient use cuffs, are a cost-effective, versatile choice in professional blood pressure monitoring, to avoid cross contamination between patients with hospital infection and the patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at 169.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 291.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Newborn Disposable BP Cuff Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs include Hill-Rom, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medline, Philips, SunTech Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Midmark and American Diagnostic Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Newborn Disposable BP Cuff
  • Adult Disposable BP Cuff
  • Others

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Others

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Hill-Rom
  • Cardinal Health
  • GE Healthcare
  • Medline
  • Philips
  • SunTech Medical
  • Spacelabs Healthcare
  • Midmark
  • American Diagnostic Corporation
  • HealthSmart

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Players in Global Market

