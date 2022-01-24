Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs is a kind of medical instruments measure the Blood Pressure. Disposable, or single patient use cuffs, are a cost-effective, versatile choice in professional blood pressure monitoring, to avoid cross contamination between patients with hospital infection and the patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at 169.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 291.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Newborn Disposable BP Cuff Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs include Hill-Rom, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medline, Philips, SunTech Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Midmark and American Diagnostic Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Newborn Disposable BP Cuff

Adult Disposable BP Cuff

Others

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hill-Rom

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Medline

Philips

SunTech Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Midmark

American Diagnostic Corporation

HealthSmart

