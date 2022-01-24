Flame Retardant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame retardant refers to an important additive that can improve the flame retardancy of flammable or combustibles, prevent materials from being ignited and inhibit the spread of flames. It is used to solve the problem that polymer materials are prone to cause fires and ensure the safety of synthetic materials. Plays an important role.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Flame Retardant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant market was valued at 2253.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3352.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Halogen Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant include Lanxess, Albemarle, Icl-Group, BASF, Clariant, Adeka, DAIHACHI CHEMICAL, Teijin and NIHON SEIKO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Halogen Flame Retardant

Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant

Inorganic Flame Retardant

Global Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire and Cable

Electronic and Electrical

Automobile

Construction

Others

Global Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Albemarle

Icl-Group

BASF

Clariant

Adeka

DAIHACHI CHEMICAL

Teijin

NIHON SEIKO

Stahl

THOR

AK Chemtech

Wansheng

Yoke Technology

Haiwang Chemical

ENTER CHEMICAL

Weidong Chemical

Laiyu Chemical

Moris Tech

TAIXING ADVANCED MATERIAL

Tianyi Chemical

Brother Sci.&Tech

Taizhou New Material

SULI

JLS Flame Retardants Chemical

Shunchang Chemical

Faretar

Phosphor Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flame Retardant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

