Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Noise and Vibration Coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating in global, including the following market information:
- Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating market was valued at 1018.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1241.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Based Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating include Henkel, Sika, Mascoat, 3M, BASF, Lord, Dow, PPG and Miba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic Based Coating
- PTFE Based Coating
- Rubber Based Coating
- Others
Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transport
- Marine
- Appliances
- Duct Work
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Sika
- Mascoat
- 3M
- BASF
- Lord
- Dow
- PPG
- Miba
- Daubert Chem
- PABCO Gypsum
- Auson
- Pyrotek
- Feilu
- Air++
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vibration and Sound Dampening Coating Product Type
