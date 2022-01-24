Concrete Floor Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

During the last thirty years, the protection of concrete floors has gone from essentially nothing to a fairly sophisticated process of some type of protective coating or surfacing. The main purpose, of course, is to provide protection to the slab from deterioration or contamination, or to provide some added benefit such as aesthetics, wear, non-skid, chemical resistance, ease of maintenance, physical performance, and a myriad of other properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Floor Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Concrete Floor Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120813/global-concrete-floor-coatings-market-2022-2028-574

The global Concrete Floor Coatings market was valued at 2567.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3089.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy-Based Concrete Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Floor Coatings include PPG Industries, DSM, RPM International, BASF, The Sherwin-Williams, Tennant, Nippon Paint, Ardex and United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Floor Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy-Based Concrete Floor

Polyaspartic Concrete Floor

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

DSM

RPM International

BASF

The Sherwin-Williams

Tennant

Nippon Paint

Ardex

United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL)

Elite Crete Systems

Behr Process

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120813/global-concrete-floor-coatings-market-2022-2028-574

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Floor Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Floor Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Floor Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Floor Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Floor Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Floor Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Floor Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Floor Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/