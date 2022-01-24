Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging refers to the Laminated Tube Packaging for cosmetic use.

Laminate tubes are produced from a multilayer laminate foil, either with aluminium or plastic (EVOH) barrier. ABL (Aluminium Barrier Laminate) or PBL (Plastic Barrier Laminate) tubes are a light, hygienic and safe form of packaging that prevents leakage, provides UV protection and can also hold more aggressive products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging market was valued at 1253.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1936.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ABL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging include Albea, Essel-Propack, Berry, BeautyStar, Kimpai, Neopac, SUNA, Rego and Abdos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ABL

PBL

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Facial Care

Body Care

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albea

Essel-Propack

Berry

BeautyStar

Kimpai

Neopac

SUNA

Rego

Abdos

Kyodo Printing

DNP

Montebello

Bell Packaging Group

LeanGroup

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging Players in Global Market

