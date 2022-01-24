Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market was valued at 38.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water treatment technologies are organized into three general areas: physical methods, chemical methods, and energy intensive methods. Chemical methods of treatment rely upon the chemical interactions of the contaminants we wish to remove from water, and the application of chemicals that either aid in the separation of contaminants from water, or assist in the destruction or neutralization of harmful effects associated with contaminants. Chemical treatment methods are applied both as stand-alone technologies and as an integral part of the treatment process with physical methods. In this report, we mainly research water and wastewater treatment chemicals including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others.

Water and wastewater treatment chemicals is a valuable resource for managers, scientists, plant operators and others interested in chemical water and wastewater. Currently, there are many kinds of water and wastewater treatment chemical products, including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others. Flocculants & coagulants and corrosion inhibitors are major types. In 2017, global flocculants & coagulants used in water and wastewater treatment amount is 15360.1 K MT, which account for 46.75% of global total water and wastewater treatment chemicals. Generally, water and wastewater treatment chemicals are used in papermaking waste water treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment and cooling water treatment etc. Industrial water treatment is largest application field, followed by papermaking waste water treatment industry.

By Market Verdors:

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

By Types:

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

By Applications:

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ph Adjusters & Softeners

1.4.3 Flocculants & Coagulants

1.4.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.4.5 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

1.4.6 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.5.3 Industrial Water Treatment

1.5.4 Drinking Water Treatment

1.5.5 Cooling Water Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

1.8.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

