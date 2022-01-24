Alfalfa Concentrate Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2022

An Alfalfa Concentrate Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Alfalfa Concentrate Market.

Alfalfa, or Lucerne, is a perennial flowering plant belonging to the legume family Fabaceae. It is primarily cultivated as forage crops in many parts of the world. Most recently, alfalfa has started to be used for human nutrition as alfalfa concentrates. It is a rich source of proteins, minerals, vitamins, and amino acids. It is also considered to be an herb and is useful in the treatment of kidney, bladder, and prostate conditions. Alfalfa concentrate is the by-product obtained at the end of the production process of alfalfa complex, a dietary supplement. It serves as a valuable source of nutritional components in the food industry as well as for pet and poultry. Alfalfa concentrate is rich in dietary fibers and dietary minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron.

Leading Alfalfa Concentrate Market Players: Acetar Bio-Tech Inc.,Amway,Bioriginal Food & Science Corp,Desialis,Hunan NutraMax Inc.,Jiaherb, Inc.,LiquaDry Inc.,Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd,Refine Biology Co., Ltd.,Swanson Health Products, Inc

The alfalfa concentrate market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with driving factors such as increasing demands for dietary supplements owing to the health benefits and nutritional value of the product. Growing applications of alfalfa concentrate in the pet food and poultry sector due to the health-promoting properties further fuel the growth of the alfalfa concentrate market. However, poor solubility and unpleasant sensory properties restrict its use in the food industry, thereby, limiting the growth of the alfalfa concentrate market. Nonetheless, the growing geriatric population across the globe is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the alfalfa concentrate market during the forecast period.

The global alfalfa concentrate market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as pellets and powder. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy & livestock, aquaculture, pet, poultry, medical & health products, food industry, and others.

