Global Structural Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Structural Steel market was valued at 591.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.Structural steel has many uses in the modern world, but the application most associated with it is in construction. It is one of the most vital materials used in building, favored for a number of reasons, the main beings it versatility, relatively low production cost, high strength, sustainability and availability. Structural steel is categorized into shapes, each with their own compositional properties that are regulated by standards, which differ between different countries. Geographically, the production of Asia concentrates in China, Japan, Korea, and India, which totally account for about 81.25% of the Asia production in 2015. China accounted for 64.86% of the production market share during 2015 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2022. Southeast Asia is the most promising market of structural steel in Asia, among which, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia takes the leading share. The market of structural steel is quite concentrated. Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Baosteel, Ansteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, are the key suppliers in the Asia structural steel market. The five then took up about 30.23% of the Asia production market in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Gerdau S.A

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel

Essar Steel

TISCO

Southern Steel Company (SSC)

Pomina

Krakatau Steel

Sahaviriya Steel Industries

G Steel PCL

SAMC

Capitol Steel

Hyundai Steel

Nucor Steel

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Shagang Group

Shandong Iron & Steel Group

Ma Steel

Bohai Steel

Shougang Group

Valin Steel

Anyang Iron & Steel Group

Baogang Group

By Types:

I-Beam

Angle (L-Shape)

Hollow Structural Section (HSS) Shape

Z-Shape

T-Shaped

By Applications:

Construction Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Structural Steel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Structural Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 I-Beam

1.4.3 Angle (L-Shape)

1.4.4 Hollow Structural Section (HSS) Shape

1.4.5 Z-Shape

1.4.6 T-Shaped

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Structural Steel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Transportation Industry

1.5.4 Machinery Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Structural Steel Market

1.8.1 Global Structural Steel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Structural Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Structural Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Structural Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Structural Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Structural Steel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

