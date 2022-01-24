Global Iodate Salt Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Iodate Salt market was valued at 9164.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Iodised salt (also spelled iodized salt) is table salt mixed with a minute amount of various salts of the element iodine. The ingestion of iodine prevents iodine deficiency. Worldwide, iodine deficiency affects about two billion people and is the leading preventable cause of intellectual and developmental disabilities. Deficiency also causes thyroid gland problems, including “endemic goitre”. In many countries, iodine deficiency is a major public health problem that can be cheaply addressed by purposely adding small amounts of iodine to the sodium chloride salt.The global Iodate Salt industry mainly concentrates in NA, China and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Salins Group, Morton Salt, Compass Minerals, Cargill, Nihonkaisui and China Salt.

By Market Verdors:

Salins Group

Morton Salt, Inc.

Compass Minerals

Cargill

Nihonkaisui

China Salt

By Types:

Potassium Iodate Salt

Potassium Iodide Salt

By Applications:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

