Global Graphitic Carbon Foam Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Graphitic Carbon Foam market was valued at 22.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Graphitic carbon foam has a highly-oriented, low density graphite foam structure. This aligned graphite structure has extremely high thermal conductivity with the highest conductivity in the direction of the foam height or thickness. In addition, graphitic carbon foam has demonstrated high strength, high electrical conductivity, and low coefficient of thermal expansion.In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 8.99% average growth rate. USA is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, USA occupied 92.66% of the global consumption value. With low density and well thermal conductivity of graphitic carbon foam, the downstream application industries will need more graphitic carbon foam products. So, graphitic carbon foam has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance graphitic carbon foam through improving technology.

The major raw materials for graphitic carbon foam are coal and asphalt, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of graphitic carbon foam, and then impact the price of graphitic carbon foam. The technology cost of graphitic carbon foam is also an important factor which could impact the price of graphitic carbon foam. The graphitic carbon foam manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Poco

Koppers

CFOAM

By Types:

Coal Based Graphitic Carbon Foam

Asphalt Based Graphitic Carbon Foam

By Applications:

Aviation

LED

Automobile

Construction

Engineering Surface

