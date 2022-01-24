Global Glyoxal Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Glyoxal market was valued at 237.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glyoxal is an organic compound with the formula OCHCHO. It is a transparent liquid sometimes with light yellow color. Glyoxal is the smallest dialdehyde (two aldehyde groups). Glyoxal is an intermediate product that is mainly used as cross-linking agent in numerous industries, e.g. textiles, leather, paper, disinfectants, adhesives or constructions. Through its chemical reactivity, Glyoxal is a versatile starting material for various chemical syntheses. For industrial production, Glyoxal is produced as 40% water solution all over the world. Consequently, the statistics of our survey refers to the Glyoxal 40% instead of pure Glyoxal product. For industry structure analysis, the Glyoxal industry is concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Glyoxal, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of Glyoxal per year. BASF is the leading player in EU, while Hubei Hongyuan leads China market.

By Types:

Glyoxal produced from Ethylene Glycol

Glyoxal produced from Acetaldehyde

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Paper Making

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Glyoxal Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glyoxal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Glyoxal produced from Ethylene Glycol

1.4.3 Glyoxal produced from Acetaldehyde

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glyoxal Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Textile

1.5.4 Paper Making

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Glyoxal Market

1.8.1 Global Glyoxal Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glyoxal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glyoxal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glyoxal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Glyoxal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Glyoxal Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glyoxal Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Glyoxal Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Glyoxal Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

