Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) market was valued at 6607.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

The top 20 players only held about 17% of the market share, in terms of the globle recycled yarns revenue in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patrick Yarn Mill

Aquafil

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

RadiciGroup

APM Industries

Pashupati Polytex

Hyosung

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Guangdong Qiusheng

Fujian Baichuan

By Types:

Recycled PET Yarns

Recycled Cotton Yarns

Recycled Nylon Yarn

By Applications:

Clothing

Carpet

Car

Building

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Recycled PET Yarns

1.4.3 Recycled Cotton Yarns

1.4.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Clothing

1.5.3 Carpet

1.5.4 Car

1.5.5 Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market

1.8.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

