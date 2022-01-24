Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market was valued at 246.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Monoethylene glycol is a colorless, virtually odorless and slightly viscous liquid. It is miscible with water, alcohols, aldehydes and many organic compounds.Monoethylene glycol (MEG), which is mainly used in polyester industry, has an irreplaceable position in the chemical industry. Also, it can be used in antifreeze and coolants industry, chemical intermediates industry, heat transfer fluids industry and etc. Raw material of monoethylene glycol is ethylene oxide. Most monoethylene glycol manufacturers also produced raw material by themselves, which may reduce production cost greatly.

By Market Verdors:

SABIC

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Shell

EQUATE

Lotte Chemical

Dow

SPDC

CNPC

Reliance Industries

OUCC

INEOS

LyondellBasell

BASF

NIOC

Farsa Chimie

PTT Global Chemical

IndianOil

Indorama Ventures

Sibur

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Nippon Shokubai

SHAZAND Company

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

By Types:

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade

By Applications:

Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fiber Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.4.4 Antifreeze Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Polyester Fibre

1.5.3 Polyester Resins

1.5.4 Antifreeze and Coolants

1.5.5 Chemical Intermediates

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

1.8.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

