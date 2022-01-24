Global D-Xylose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global D-Xylose market was valued at 271.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

D-xylose (wood sugar – 5 carbon monosaccharide) is a white powder with a sweet taste. It is obtained from plants rich in hemicelluloses, such as sawdust, rice straw and corn cobs. It can be dissolved in hot ethanol and pyridine easily. Its sweetness is 40% of sucrose. The empirical formula is C5H10O5 and the molecular weight is 150.13.The major manufacturers of D-xylose in the world include Danisco(DuPont), Shandong Futian, Zhejiang Huakang, Shengquan Healtang, Shandong Longlive, Xieli Biotechnology and Hongtai Chemical, etc. Danisco(DuPont) leads the industry with a 43% market share. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53%. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 45%.

By Market Verdors:

Danisco(DuPont)

Shandong Futaste

Zhejiang Huakang

Shengquan Healtang

Shandong Longlive

Xieli Biotechnology

Hongtai Chemical

By Types:

Refine Grade D-Xylose

Raw Material Grade D-Xylose

By Applications:

Xylitol Industry

Glycoside Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pet Food Industry

