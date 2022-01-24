Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Submerged Arc Welded Pipe
The Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market was valued at 1413.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
By Market Verdors:
- Welspun
- ChelPipe Group
- Jindal SAW Ltd.
- EUROPIPE GmbH
- EEW Group
- Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
- OMK
- TMK Group
- JFE Steel Corporation
- SEVERSTAL
- JSW Steel Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal
- Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd.
- Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.
- Arabian Pipes Company
- Global Pipe Company
- Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe
- Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
- Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd.
- Borusan Mannesmann
By Types:
- LSAW Pipe
- SSAW Pipe
By Applications:
- Oil & Gas
- Construction & Utilities
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 LSAW Pipe
1.4.3 SSAW Pipe
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Construction & Utilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market
1.8.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
