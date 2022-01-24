Global Cling Film Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Cling Film market was valued at 90.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cling film is a thin plastic film typically used as a wrap for sealing food to keep them fresh over a longer period of time. Cling film, typically sold on rolls in boxes with a cutting edge, clings to smooth surfaces and can thus remain tight over the opening of a container without adhesive or other devices.Cling Film are typically consisting of a thin plastic film used as a wrap for sealing food to keep them fresh over a longer period of time. The most common cling film are PE and PVC. According to plastic type, it can be classified as PE cling film, PVC cling film, PVDC Cling Film and so on. PVC cling film are the most commonly one in the cling film market. In 2017, 63.6% cling film are PVC cling film. However, PE cling film type also has attracted market due to its distinctive characteristics. Global production of cling film increased from 228 in 2013 to 239 in 2017. Production of cling film mainly distributes in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The total three regions contribute 92% output globally. The raw material used to make cling film are PE, PVC, PVDC and PMP. The price will vary according to the proportion of fiber and matrix. We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry. However, impacted by the increasing demand and technology restriction, it is estimated that the cling film industry will face more uncertainties. Market participants estimate that global market of cling film will be worthy of 267 K MT in 2023, with the CAGR of 2.3% during the period of 2017 to 2023.

By Market Verdors:

Glad

Saran

AEP Industries

Polyvinyl Films

Wrap Film Systems

Lakeland

Wrapex

Linpac Packaging

Melitta

Comcoplast

Fora

Victorgroup

Wentus Kunststoff

Sphere

Publi Embal

Koroplast

Pro-Pack

Bursa Pazar

Rotopa

Parex

Sedat Tahir

By Types:

PE

PVC

PVDC

PMP

By Applications:

Household

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cling Film Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cling Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PE

1.4.3 PVC

1.4.4 PVDC

1.4.5 PMP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cling Film Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Supermarkets

1.5.4 Restaurants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cling Film Market

1.8.1 Global Cling Film Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cling Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cling Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cling Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cling Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cling Film Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cling Film Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

