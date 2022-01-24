Train Control & Management System Market BUSINESS PRIORITIES AND DATA DRIVEN RESEARCH (2022-2028)

Train Control & Management System Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Train Control & Management System market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Train Control & Management System industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Train Control & Management System including:

Alstom

Bombardier

Siemens

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Strukton Rail

Wabtec Corporation

Selectron Systems

Toshiba

Thales Group

CAF Group

EKE-Electronics

Knorr-Bremse

ABB

Nippon Signal

Kyosan

Glarun Technology

Unittec

Mermec

China Railway Signal & Communication (CRSC)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Integrated Train Control (ITC)

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

High-Speed Trains

Normal Trains

Metros

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Train Control & Management System Market Overview

1.1 Train Control & Management System Definition

1.2 Global Train Control & Management System Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Train Control & Management System Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Train Control & Management System Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Train Control & Management System Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Train Control & Management System Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Train Control & Management System Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Train Control & Management System Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Train Control & Management System Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Train Control & Management System Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Train Control & Management System Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Train Control & Management System Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Train Control & Management System Market by Type

3.1.1 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC)

3.1.2 Positive Train Control (PTC)

3.1.3 Integrated Train Control (ITC)

3.2 Global Train Control & Management System Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Train Control & Management System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Train Control & Management System Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Train Control & Management System by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Train Control & Management System Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Train Control & Management System Market by Application

4.1.1 High-Speed Trains

4.1.2 Normal Trains

4.1.3 Metros

4.2 Global Train Control & Management System Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Train Control & Management System by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

