Global Automated Cell Culture Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automated Cell Culture market was valued at 1.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automated cell cultures grow and maintain cell lines by mechanically controlled procedures. Regular cell culturing involves various procedures such as inoculation- excessive care is required since the procedure is more susceptible to the contamination during the inoculation as well as growth of the cell.Key players operating in the global Automated Cell Culture market are Danaher (highest market share of 22%), Sartorius, GE, Tecan, Agilent, and among others. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57.7% in 2018. Following North America, Europe are also very important market with the consumption market share of 32.7%. Asia-Pacific is also an important consumption area.

By Market Verdors:

Danaher

Sartorius

GE

Tecan

Agilent

SHIBUYA

Hamilton Company

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Kawasaki

Biospherix

Cell Culture Company

Aglaris

Icomes Lab

By Types:

Model System

Integrated System

By Applications:

Academic & Research Institutes

Biopharma Companies

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automated Cell Culture Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Cell Culture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Model System

1.4.3 Integrated System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Cell Culture Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.5.3 Biopharma Companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automated Cell Culture Market

1.8.1 Global Automated Cell Culture Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automated Cell Culture Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automated Cell Culture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automated Cell Culture Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automated Cell Culture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automated Cell Culture Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automated Cell Culture Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North Americ

