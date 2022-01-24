Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market was valued at 4968.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.A dental prosthesis may be held in place by connecting to teeth or dental implants, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles. Dental implants take the place of missing teeth. These replacements are comprised of three parts: Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants and Prosthesis, with a production market share 42% and sales market share nearly 39% in 2017. The second place is North America; following Europe with the production market share of 32.1% and the sales market share over 27.7%.

By Market Verdors:

Straumann

Danaher

Dentsply

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein

Osstem

Dentium

GC

DIO

Neobiotech

Kyocera Medical

Keystone Dental

Southern Implant

Bicon

Dyna Dental

B & B Dental

BEGO

Huaxi Dental Implant

By Types:

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental Implants and Prosthesis Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dental Implants

1.4.3 Dental Prosthetics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Dental Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market

1.8.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Implants and Prosthesis Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Sales

