Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bioresorbable Medical Material market was valued at 1203.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The bioresorbable medical material in this report contains polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polysaccharides, polycaprolactone (PCL) and PLGA.The global average price of Bioresorbable Medical Material experienced a fluctuation trend, from 3100 USD/Kg in 2012 to 3128 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will present a fluctuation trend in the following five years. The classification of PLA, PGA, PCL, PLGA, Polysaccharides and others, and the proportion of PLA in 2016 is about 27%. And the proportion of PCL, PGA is about 19% and 16%, respectively. Bioresorbable Medical Material is widely used for Orthopedics, Drug Delivery and others. The most proportion of Bioresorbable Medical Material is Orthopedics, and the proportion of Orthopedics in 2016 is 44%. USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%. Market competition is not intense. Evonik, Corbion, DSM, Mitsui Chemicals, PCAS, Poly-Med, KLS Martin, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Corbion

DSM

Mitsui Chemicals

PCAS

Poly-Med

KLS Martin

By Types:

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polysaccharides

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

PLGA

By Applications:

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioresorbable Medical Material Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.4.3 Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

1.4.4 Polysaccharides

1.4.5 Polycaprolactone (PCL)

1.4.6 PLGA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Drug Delivery

1.5.3 Orthopedics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market

1.8.1 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bioresorbable Medical Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Sales Volum

