Global Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments market was valued at 2.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Radioactive stent, the self-expanding stent with radioactivity particles is regards as very useful in the treatment of medium and advanced esophageal cancer.Jiangsu Province is the largest suppling place as the top 3 manufacturers are located therem Micro-Tech, Changzhou Zhiye and Changzhou Garson. In 2016, Jiangsu Province occupied market share above 88%. Now, Radioactive Stent are still mainly used in the Esophageal Cancer Therapy. While many scientists and doctors are expanding its application on other cancer therapy.

By Market Verdors:

Micro-Tech

Changzhou Zhiye

Changzhou Garson

By Types:

18mm Stent

20mm Stent

14mm Stent

By Applications:

Esophageal Cancer

Biliary Cancer

