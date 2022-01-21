Natural Menthol Market 2022: Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth and Forecast by 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Menthol can be synthetically made or derived from some form of mint oil. It is also called peppermint camphor, terpene alcohol with a strong minty, cooling odor, and taste. It is obtained from peppermint oil or is produced synthetically by hydrogenation of thymol. Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is a natural source of menthol.

The Natural menthol market has witnessed significant growth due rising food and beverage industry. Moreover, stringent government regulations and research and development activities provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Natural menthol market. However, higher price is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Natural menthol market in the forecast period.

The “Global Natural Menthol Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Natural menthol market with detailed market segmentation source, end use, application, and geography. The global Natural menthol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Natural menthol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Natural menthol market is segmented on the basis of source, end use, and application. On the basis of source, the global Natural menthol market is divided into corn mint, peppermint, and others. On the basis of end use, the global Natural menthol market is divided into mouth fresheners, confectionaries, lozenge, tobacco, toothpastes & mouth washes, lips balms, and others. On the basis of application, the global Natural menthol market is divided into food & beverages, personal care, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Natural menthol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Natural menthol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Natural menthol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Natural menthol market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Natural menthol market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Natural menthol market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Natural menthol market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Natural menthol in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Natural menthol market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Natural menthol market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Agson Global

BASF

Takasago

Symrise

Fengle Perfume

Nantong Menthol Factory

Nectar Lifesciences

Arora Aromatics

Tienyuan Chem

Allied Chem

