Railroad Tie Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A railroad tie or crosstie (American English) or railway sleeper (British English) is a rectangular support for the rails in railroad tracks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Railroad Tie in global, including the following market information:

Global Railroad Tie Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Railroad Tie Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Railroad Tie companies in 2021 (%)

The global Railroad Tie market was valued at 2956.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3771.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Tie Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Railroad Tie include Stella-Jones, Koppers, Vossloh, China Railway Material Sleeper of Pingdingshan, Abetong, L.B. Foster, Kirchdorfer Group, Shandong High Speed Rail Equipment Material and Weihai Ruihe Railway Sleeper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Railroad Tie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Railroad Tie Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Railroad Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Tie

Concrete Tie

Other

Global Railroad Tie Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Railroad Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Train

Subway

Other

Global Railroad Tie Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Railroad Tie Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Railroad Tie revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Railroad Tie revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Railroad Tie sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Railroad Tie sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stella-Jones

Koppers

Vossloh

China Railway Material Sleeper of Pingdingshan

Abetong

L.B. Foster

Kirchdorfer Group

Shandong High Speed Rail Equipment Material

Weihai Ruihe Railway Sleeper

Hengchang Railroad Sleeper

Aveng Infraset

Patil Group

The Indian Hume Pipe

Kunming Railway Sleeper

Schwihag

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Railroad Tie Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Railroad Tie Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Railroad Tie Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Railroad Tie Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Railroad Tie Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Railroad Tie Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Railroad Tie Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Railroad Tie Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Railroad Tie Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Railroad Tie Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Railroad Tie Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Railroad Tie Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Railroad Tie Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railroad Tie Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Railroad Tie Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railroad Tie Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Railroad Tie Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wooden Tie

4.1.3 Concrete Tie

4.1.4 Other

