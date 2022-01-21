News

Tea Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tea Extract Market

Tea extract is extracted from tea after extracting and filtering, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tea Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Tea Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tea Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Tea Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tea Extract market was valued at 11350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Functional Component Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tea Extract include Finlays, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech, Taiyo Green Power, Tearevo, Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech, Fujian Xianyangyang Biological Technology, AVT Natural Products, Archer Daniels Midland and Dehe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tea Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tea Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Functional Component Extract
  • Instant Tea Powder
  • Concentrated Tea Liquid

Global Tea Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Beverages
  • Cosmetics
  • Functional Foods

Global Tea Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tea Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Tea Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Tea Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Tea Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Tea Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Finlays
  • Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech
  • Taiyo Green Power
  • Tearevo
  • Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech
  • Fujian Xianyangyang Biological Technology
  • AVT Natural Products
  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • Dehe
  • Jiangxi Rich Source Biotechnology
  • Liming Biotech
  • Hainan Qunli
  • Kemin
  • Sichuan Yujia Tea
  • Martin Bauer Group
  • Tata Global Beverages

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tea Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tea Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tea Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tea Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tea Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tea Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tea Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tea Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tea Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tea Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tea Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tea Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tea Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tea Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tea Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tea Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tea Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Functional Component Extract
4.1.3 Instant Tea Powder

