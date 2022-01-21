MEMS Probe Cards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MEMS stands for microelectromechanical system. It generally refers to high-density devices (particularly those with moving parts) that are produced by integrating machine element components, sensors, actuators, and electrical circuits on the surface of a single silicon substrate, glass substrate, or organic material through microfabrication technologies. Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) is a technology for producing a ultra-small device on the micron (um) level, based on semiconductor fabrication technologies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MEMS Probe Cards in global, including the following market information:

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K PIN)

Global top five MEMS Probe Cards companies in 2021 (%)

The global MEMS Probe Cards market was valued at 1624.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2969 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Probe Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MEMS Probe Cards include FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument and Will Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MEMS Probe Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K PIN)

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical Probe Cards

Cantilever Probe Cards

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K PIN)

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Memory Devices

Microprocessors

SoC Devices

Other (RF, etc.)

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K PIN)

Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MEMS Probe Cards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MEMS Probe Cards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MEMS Probe Cards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K PIN)

Key companies MEMS Probe Cards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FormFactor

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Will Technology

TSE

Feinmetall

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

STAr Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MEMS Probe Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MEMS Probe Cards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MEMS Probe Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MEMS Probe Cards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MEMS Probe Cards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MEMS Probe Cards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MEMS Probe Cards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MEMS Probe Cards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MEMS Probe Cards Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MEMS Probe Cards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

