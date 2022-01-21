Virtual Machines (VM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In computing, a virtual machine (VM) is a simulation of a computer system. Virtual machines are based on computer architecture and provide the functionality of a physical computer. Their implementation may involve dedicated hardware, software, or a combination thereof.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Machines (VM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Virtual Machines (VM) market was valued at 3858.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4673.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

System Virtual Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Machines (VM) include VMware, IBM, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Citrix, Microsoft, H3C and Red Hat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Virtual Machines (VM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

System Virtual Machines

Process Virtual Machines

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Scale Enterprises

Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Machines (VM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Machines (VM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VMware

IBM

Huawei

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Oracle

Citrix

Microsoft

H3C

Red Hat

Inspur

Easted

Winhong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Virtual Machines (VM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Virtual Machines (VM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Virtual Machines (VM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Virtual Machines (VM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Virtual Machines (VM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Virtual Machines (VM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Machines (VM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Virtual Machines (VM) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Machines (VM) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Machines (VM) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Machines (VM) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

