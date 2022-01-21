Diesel Power Engine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A diesel power engine is the combination of a diesel engine with an electric generator (often an alternator) to generate electrical energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diesel Power Engine in global, including the following market information:

Global Diesel Power Engine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diesel Power Engine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Diesel Power Engine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diesel Power Engine market was valued at 9933 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 0.5MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diesel Power Engine include Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Kohler, Weichai, Wrtsil, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yuchai and Hyundai Heavy Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diesel Power Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diesel Power Engine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Diesel Power Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 0.5MW

0.5 MW-1 MW

1 MW-2 MW

2 MW-5 MW

Above 5 MW

Global Diesel Power Engine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Diesel Power Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Diesel Power Engine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Diesel Power Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diesel Power Engine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diesel Power Engine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diesel Power Engine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Diesel Power Engine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cummins

Caterpillar

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Kohler

Weichai

Wrtsil

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Yuchai

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Doosan

Volvo Penta

Yanmar Holdings

Leroy-Somer (Nidec Corporation)

MAN Engines

John Deere

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diesel Power Engine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diesel Power Engine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diesel Power Engine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diesel Power Engine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diesel Power Engine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diesel Power Engine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diesel Power Engine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diesel Power Engine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diesel Power Engine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diesel Power Engine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diesel Power Engine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diesel Power Engine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diesel Power Engine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diesel Power Engine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diesel Power Engine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diesel Power Engine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

