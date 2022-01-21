Urea Fertilizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Urea is a solid fertilizer containing 46.6% of Nitrogen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Urea Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Urea Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Urea Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urea Fertilizers market was valued at 57150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas based Urea Fertilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urea Fertilizers include QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC, Yangmei Chemical, Yara, Nutrien, Koch Fertilizer, EuroChem and Shanxi tianze coal-chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urea Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urea Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas based Urea Fertilizers

Coal based Urea Fertilizers

Other

Global Urea Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Industrial

Global Urea Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Urea Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Urea Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Urea Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Urea Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QAFCO

CF Industries

SABIC

Yangmei Chemical

Yara

Nutrien

Koch Fertilizer

EuroChem

Shanxi tianze coal-chemical

Rui Xing Group

China XLX Fertiliser

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

Hualu-hengsheng

Dongguang Chemical

Sichuan Lutianhua

CVR Partners, LP

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Luxi Chemical Group

Coromandel International Ltd.

Sinofert Holdings Limited.

Bunge Limited

OSTCHEM (Group DF)

OCI Nitrogen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urea Fertilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urea Fertilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urea Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urea Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Urea Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urea Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Urea Fertilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urea Fertilizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Fertilizers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

