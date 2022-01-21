Urea Fertilizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Urea Fertilizers Market
Urea is a solid fertilizer containing 46.6% of Nitrogen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:
Global Urea Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Urea Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Urea Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urea Fertilizers market was valued at 57150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas based Urea Fertilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urea Fertilizers include QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC, Yangmei Chemical, Yara, Nutrien, Koch Fertilizer, EuroChem and Shanxi tianze coal-chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urea Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urea Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gas based Urea Fertilizers
- Coal based Urea Fertilizers
- Other
Global Urea Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural
- Industrial
Global Urea Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Urea Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Urea Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Urea Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Urea Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- QAFCO
- CF Industries
- SABIC
- Yangmei Chemical
- Yara
- Nutrien
- Koch Fertilizer
- EuroChem
- Shanxi tianze coal-chemical
- Rui Xing Group
- China XLX Fertiliser
- Shandong Lianmeng Chemical
- Hualu-hengsheng
- Dongguang Chemical
- Sichuan Lutianhua
- CVR Partners, LP
- Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
- Luxi Chemical Group
- Coromandel International Ltd.
- Sinofert Holdings Limited.
- Bunge Limited
- OSTCHEM (Group DF)
- OCI Nitrogen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urea Fertilizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urea Fertilizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urea Fertilizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urea Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urea Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urea Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urea Fertilizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Fertilizers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urea Fertilizers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Fertilizers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
