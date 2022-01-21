Solar Backsheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A solar backsheet is the last layer at the bottom of the solar PV panel and is typically made of a polymer or a combination of polymers. One of the lessvisible but essential components of a solar panel to their long-term performance is backsheets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Backsheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Backsheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Backsheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Solar Backsheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Backsheet market was valued at 1686.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2639.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluoropolymer-Based Backsheets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Backsheet include Krempel GmbH, Toyal, Tomark-Worthen, Hangzhou First PV Materia, Luckyfilm, Fujifilm, Jolywood, Taiflex and Coveme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Backsheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Backsheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Solar Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fluoropolymer-Based Backsheets

Fluoropolymer Free Backsheets

Others

Global Solar Backsheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Solar Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel

Thin Film Solar Panel

Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Solar Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Backsheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Backsheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Backsheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Solar Backsheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Krempel GmbH

Toyal

Tomark-Worthen

Hangzhou First PV Materia

Luckyfilm

Fujifilm

Jolywood

Taiflex

Coveme

Cybrid Technologies

SFC

HuiTian

Zhongtian Technologies Group

Ventura

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Backsheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Backsheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Backsheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Backsheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Backsheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Backsheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Backsheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Backsheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Backsheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Backsheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Backsheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Backsheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Backsheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Backsheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Backsheet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Backsheet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Backsheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

