Solar Backsheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solar Backsheet Market
A solar backsheet is the last layer at the bottom of the solar PV panel and is typically made of a polymer or a combination of polymers. One of the lessvisible but essential components of a solar panel to their long-term performance is backsheets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Backsheet in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Backsheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Backsheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)
Global top five Solar Backsheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Backsheet market was valued at 1686.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2639.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fluoropolymer-Based Backsheets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Backsheet include Krempel GmbH, Toyal, Tomark-Worthen, Hangzhou First PV Materia, Luckyfilm, Fujifilm, Jolywood, Taiflex and Coveme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Backsheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Backsheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Solar Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fluoropolymer-Based Backsheets
- Fluoropolymer Free Backsheets
- Others
Global Solar Backsheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Solar Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel
- Thin Film Solar Panel
Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Solar Backsheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solar Backsheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solar Backsheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solar Backsheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
- Key companies Solar Backsheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Krempel GmbH
- Toyal
- Tomark-Worthen
- Hangzhou First PV Materia
- Luckyfilm
- Fujifilm
- Jolywood
- Taiflex
- Coveme
- Cybrid Technologies
- SFC
- HuiTian
- Zhongtian Technologies Group
- Ventura
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Backsheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Backsheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Backsheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Backsheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Backsheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Backsheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Backsheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Backsheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Backsheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Backsheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Backsheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Backsheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Backsheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Backsheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Backsheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Backsheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Backsheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Solar PV Backsheet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Solar Backsheet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Solar PV Backsheet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Solar Backsheet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition