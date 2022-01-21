Fishing Nets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Fishing Nets industry can be broken down into several segments, Knotted Nets, Knotless Nets, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover NICHIMO, WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete), etc.

Fishing nets are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of Knotted Netss like nylon, although nets of Knotless Netss such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishing Nets in global, including the following market information:

Global Fishing Nets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fishing Nets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fishing Nets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fishing Nets market was valued at 1559 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2121.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Knotted Nets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fishing Nets include NICHIMO, WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete), V?nin, Nitto Seimo, AKVA Group, Hvalpsund, King Chou Marine Tech, Anhui Jinhai and Anhui Jinhou, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fishing Nets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fishing Nets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fishing Nets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Knotted Nets

Knotless Nets

Global Fishing Nets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fishing Nets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Commercial

Global Fishing Nets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fishing Nets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fishing Nets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fishing Nets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fishing Nets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fishing Nets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NICHIMO

WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete)

V?nin

Nitto Seimo

AKVA Group

Hvalpsund

King Chou Marine Tech

Anhui Jinhai

Anhui Jinhou

Qingdao Qihang

Hunan Xinhai

Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

Scale AQ(Aqualine)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fishing Nets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fishing Nets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fishing Nets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fishing Nets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fishing Nets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fishing Nets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fishing Nets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fishing Nets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fishing Nets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fishing Nets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fishing Nets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishing Nets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fishing Nets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishing Nets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fishing Nets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishing Nets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fishing Nets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Knotted Nets

4.1.3 Knotless Nets

