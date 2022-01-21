Water Moisture Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A water moisture sensor is an electronic device used for detecting the moisture or water content in the soil.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Moisture Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Water Moisture Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Moisture Sensor market was valued at 234.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 525.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Volumetric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Moisture Sensor include The Toro Company, Rainbird, Campbell Scientific, Meter Group, Gardena (Husqvarna), Davis Instruments, Vernier, IMKO (Endress+Hauser) and Dynamax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Moisture Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Volumetric
- Soil Water Potential
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Landscaping
- Residential
- Forestry
- Sports Turf
- Construction and Mining
- Research
- Other
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water Moisture Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water Moisture Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water Moisture Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Water Moisture Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- The Toro Company
- Rainbird
- Campbell Scientific
- Meter Group
- Gardena (Husqvarna)
- Davis Instruments
- Vernier
- IMKO (Endress+Hauser)
- Dynamax
- Irrometer
- Delta-T Devices
- Stevens Water
- Vegetronix
- Acclima
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Moisture Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Moisture Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Moisture Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Moisture Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Moisture Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Moisture Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Moisture Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Moisture Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Moisture Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Moisture Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Moisture Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Moisture Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Moisture Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Moisture Sensor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
