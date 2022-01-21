Water Moisture Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A water moisture sensor is an electronic device used for detecting the moisture or water content in the soil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Moisture Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Water Moisture Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Moisture Sensor market was valued at 234.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 525.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Volumetric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Moisture Sensor include The Toro Company, Rainbird, Campbell Scientific, Meter Group, Gardena (Husqvarna), Davis Instruments, Vernier, IMKO (Endress+Hauser) and Dynamax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Moisture Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Volumetric

Soil Water Potential

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Landscaping

Residential

Forestry

Sports Turf

Construction and Mining

Research

Other

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Moisture Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Moisture Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Moisture Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Water Moisture Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Toro Company

Rainbird

Campbell Scientific

Meter Group

Gardena (Husqvarna)

Davis Instruments

Vernier

IMKO (Endress+Hauser)

Dynamax

Irrometer

Delta-T Devices

Stevens Water

Vegetronix

Acclima

