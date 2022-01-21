CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A heat pump is a device that transfers heat energy from a source of heat to what is called a heat sink and CO2 heat pump is one kind of heat pumps and use CO2 as a medium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems market was valued at 2179.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3541.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems include DENSO, Sanden, Mitsubishi, Nihon Itomic, Daikin, AAON, DunAn Group, Sujing Group and enEX. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Source

Water Source

Other

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DENSO

Sanden

Mitsubishi

Nihon Itomic

Daikin

AAON

DunAn Group

Sujing Group

enEX

