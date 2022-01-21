Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the semiconductor ceramic target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Ceramic Target in global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Semiconductor Ceramic Target companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Ceramic Target market was valued at 1976.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3170.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Planar Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Ceramic Target include JX Nippon Mining, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tosoh SMD, Samsung Corning Advanced Glass, Umicore, LT Metal, Vital Material, Ulvac, Inc. and Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Ceramic Target manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Planar Target

Rotary Target

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flat Panel Display

Solar Energy

Other

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Ceramic Target revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Ceramic Target revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Ceramic Target sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Semiconductor Ceramic Target sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JX Nippon Mining

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Tosoh SMD

Samsung Corning Advanced Glass

Umicore

LT Metal

Vital Material

Ulvac, Inc.

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd

Solar Applied Materials Technology

Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric

Beijing Yeke Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Materion (Heraeus)

Angstrom Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Ceramic Target Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Ceramic Target Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Ceramic Target Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Ceramic Target Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Ceramic Target Companies

